Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A delivery man had just wrapped up a long night working to support his two children and wife in Bangladesh when an attacker fatally slashed and stabbed the man, devastating the victim’s family.

Abu Miah Sala, identified by brother-in-law Mamun Alah, suffered fatal wounds to his face and stomach, police said. The 51-year-old delivery worker was a loving husband and father, Alah said.

“She’s crying. She has nothing now,” Alah said about the victim’s wife. “She’s crying.”

Sala sat down to rest after his shift when the suspected attacker — wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt and gloves — sat on a bench near where the victim was sitting with his bike, surveillance video shows. The footage then cuts to after the stabbing, as the suspect rode off with the victim’s bike.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

“We want justice, that’s it,” Alah said. “The bottom line is New York is not safe anymore. Every day you hear like, this news, it’s not safe anymore. That’s the bottom line.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Central Park carousel reopens

Teen fatally shot amid rise in youth shootings

Central Park rink set to reopen under new management

Exclusive: Mom speaks after son shot on Harlem bus

Hear from the cast of 'Trouble in Mind' as landmark play makes Broadway debut

Teenager grazed in the head by bullet while boarding bus

More Manhattan

Crime

Shots fired in Downtown Brooklyn involving suspect, New Rochelle police: NYPD

Teen fatally shot amid rise in youth shootings

Arrest made in Pasco County home invasion case

Pasco Co. deputies searching for man who breaks into home, undoes shorts before entering child's room

Off-duty cop shoots girlfriend, kills another woman in Brooklyn home: NYPD

NY lawmakers hold hearing on rise in gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter