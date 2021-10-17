Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A delivery man had just wrapped up a long night working to support his two children and wife in Bangladesh when an attacker fatally slashed and stabbed the man, devastating the victim’s family.

Abu Miah Sala, identified by brother-in-law Mamun Alah, suffered fatal wounds to his face and stomach, police said. The 51-year-old delivery worker was a loving husband and father, Alah said.

“She’s crying. She has nothing now,” Alah said about the victim’s wife. “She’s crying.”

Sala sat down to rest after his shift when the suspected attacker — wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt and gloves — sat on a bench near where the victim was sitting with his bike, surveillance video shows. The footage then cuts to after the stabbing, as the suspect rode off with the victim’s bike.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

“We want justice, that’s it,” Alah said. “The bottom line is New York is not safe anymore. Every day you hear like, this news, it’s not safe anymore. That’s the bottom line.”

