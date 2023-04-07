MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three assailants attacked a 29-year-old man who was attempting to deliver food to an address in Greenwich Village last month, police said.

The victim was attempting to enter a building on West 16th Street on March 23 when the unknown individuals approached him and punched him in the face multiple times, police said. The incident occurred close to 1 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The assailants then tried to take the food but failed to do so and ran off empty-handed, headed toward West 17th Street near 10th Avenue.

Police described two of the assailants as wearing black sweatshirts, and black pants; while the third assailant was wearing black pants, a black puffy winter jacket, and a red hoodie.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

