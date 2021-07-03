Delays at JFK Airport due to water main leak: officials

Local News

Virus Outbreak New York Airports

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Controllers at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York are operating from a secondary control tower due to what the facility calls a “minor water leak” in the main facility.

The airport’s Twitter account confirmed the details Saturday evening.

“Operations at this facility, combined with area weather, require more spacing between aircraft,” the statement read. “As such, the FAA is holding most flights destined for JFK from departing.”

The FAA has a “traffic management program” in effect to deal with the situation.

