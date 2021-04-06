Delayed paychecks for NYS workers as budget battle continues

NEW YORK — Employees of New York State will likely have to wait longer for their next paycheck as legislators continued to battle over the fiscal budget on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are six days past the April 1 deadline to approve a 2021-22 budget. Unless they come to an agreement before the end of the day Tuesday, payroll for tens of thousands of workers who receive their paychecks via direct deposit will be delayed.

State workers who receive paper checks can already expect their next payday to be late, as lawmakers would have had to approve a budget on Monday to avoid the delay.

The state Senate voted on parts of the budget Tuesday. The final agreement is expected to include higher income taxes on corporations and New Yorkers making more than $1 million per year.

Democrats said the $200 billion budget, with about $5 billion in new revenue, will pave the way for rent relief, education spending and a fund to help undocumented workers hurt by the pandemic.

On Monday, Cuomo defended the emerging budget deal as the right balance.

“We are working on a plan that is reinvesting, reimagining, rebuilding, reuniting New York in a way never before,” he said.

PIX11’s Henry Rosoff contributed to this report.