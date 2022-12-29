NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open on Manhattan’s east side before the end of the year, won’t open in 2022, transit officials confirmed Thursday.

A new opening date has not yet been set. MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the MTA would work with the Federal Railroad Administration to open Grand Central Madison as soon as possible in January.

“As was described at the MTA Board meeting last week, the opening of Grand Central Madison and Long Island Rail Road GCM service is contingent on the conclusion of system testing, in line with our commitment to safety,” Torres-Springer said. “One particular zone in the 700,000 square-foot terminal requires additional work that will take more than a few days. Given the logistics of concluding testing and launching service, we have advised MTA Chair Janno Lieber that the terminal will not open this week.” The new terminal at Grand Central for LIRR trains has been decades in the making. The project cost around $11.1 billion. The LIRR recently released 18 draft timetables showing proposed train schedules to Grand Central Madison. The proposed timetables would add 274 trains per weekday.