NEW YORK (PIX11) — Joe Esposito the Department of Buildings Deputy Commissioner and former NYPD Chief of Enforcement has died.

Esposito, often known as “Espo,” died Monday at 73, according to Mayor Eric Adams. A Brooklyn native Esposito’s career began in 1968 when he entered the New York City Police Department as a trainee. He was appointed chief of the department in 2000, and before joining the DOB, Esposito served as Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management from 2014 to 2019.

“He served his city on our darkest days and brightest moments, climbing the ranks from an NYPD officer more than half a decade ago to chief of department and then New York City Emergency Management commissioner,” said Mayor Adams.

“He remains the longest-serving chief of department in the NYPD’s history, holding the title of highest-ranking uniformed NYPD officer through the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, and our recovery after Hurricane Sandy. In recent years, he continued his service as deputy commissioner of the Department of Buildings — still serving New Yorkers, even while battling cancer.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff in his honor on Tuesday, Adams said.