FARMINGDALE N.Y. (PIX11) – A $3,000 reward was offered Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for decapitating goats and leaving the remains behind a Long Island Burger King, officials said.

The gruesome act seems to be associated with an animal sacrifice, according to authorities.

“This happens quite a few times a year. People claim it’s part of their religion to do these sacrifices but in New York State an animal needs to be killed humanely for consumption,” Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, said. “Since these animals are often not characterized as companion pets, meaning they’re not someone’s pet – they’re farm animals, it’s a misdemeanor. But when you take a look at the items left behind it’s clear these were acts of animal cruelty.”

The remains of the animals had been placed in black plastic bags at 96 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale on June 29. There were also other items found at the scene that would suggest a ritualistic animal sacrifice, authorities said.

Gross also mentioned that animals such as goats, chickens, and geese can be considered someone’s pet Killing someone’s pet is a felony, regardless of the animal.

A reward of $2,000 was originally made by the Suffolk County ASPCA, but the New York State Humane Association added an additional $1,000 to the reward.

“Animal cruelty of any kind will not be tolerated,” Chief Gross said.

If brought to justice, the suspect may face up to one year in jail and could be fined.

If you witnessed any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.