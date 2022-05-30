NEW YORK (PIX11) — With mayoral control of New York City public schools set to expire in a month, Mayor Eric Adams is making his case to state lawmakers to extend local control of NYC classrooms.

Adams, with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul, has asked for a four-year extension. While it’s looking like Adams will keep mayoral control — which has been around for the last two decades — the extension may only be for one year.

Some parents are among those who want mayoral control to come to an end. They’ve said they don’t have enough say in their children’s public school education.

Mayoral control allows Adams to hire and fire the schools chancellor along with nine of the 15 members of the Panel for Education Policy. Legislators have threatened to take the control away or make serious changes in how decisions are made.

State Sen. John Liu said Adams will likely keep mayoral control, but said he expects changes to strengthen the ability of parents to give input. Changes could also allow lawmakers to hold Adams accountable over performance.

Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks plan to expand the city’s Gifted and Talented program to add diversity and equity. They’ve also announced initiatives around dyslexia and introduced Asian American history into school curriculums.

State lawmakers have until the end of June to reveal their plans for the nation’s largest school district.