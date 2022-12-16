HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to drugs found in her system, police said on Thursday.

Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home by officers around 11:40 p.m. after they received a 911 call to the Harlem home on Hamilton Place, police said. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.

New York City’s medical examiner determined Huebler died of acute intoxication of methadone and determined the toddler’s death a homicide.

Huebler’s mother was questioned at the time of her death and due to this recent development it is likely she will be questioned again, police said.

Investigators have made no arrests as of Thursday, and the investigation is still ongoing.

