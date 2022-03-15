WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The death of an 8-year-old boy in the Bronx last summer has been deemed a homicide, police said on Tuesday.

The child’s mother brought him unconscious and unresponsive to a hospital on June 1, 2021, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital and had no obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Police said the medical examiner’s office would determine his cause of death. Sources told PIX11 News in June that investigators were looking into the possibility of malnourishment, however, police on Tuesday would not comment on the details of the investigation.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning.

