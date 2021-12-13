Deal reached on Penn Station, East River tunnel projects: Schumer

Travelers and commuters head down into Manhattan's Penn Station (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will announce a deal to move forward on two key rail projects in the New York City area, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Monday.

Transit officials have reached an agreement on using part of a $30 billion federal rail account that was included in the recently passed infrastructure bill, according to the senator.

The money will rehabilitate the East River tunnels that are used by Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. The tunnels suffered damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The other project would establish a line to Penn Station for Metro-North trains from Connecticut and Westchester County that currently go to Grand Central Terminal.