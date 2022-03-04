MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A deadly crash killed two and shut down the northbound FDR Drive in Manhattan on Friday morning, officials said.

The sedan had three people inside when the driver clipped another vehicle around 4:30 a.m., then crashed into the dividing wall on the northbound side of the FDR, police said. The car became engulfed in flames.

Two of the passengers died and the driver, a 34-year-old man, was pulled from the car in critical condition.

No one in the other involved car suffered injuries.

The northbound FDR was closed at 74th Street, Officials advised considering alternate routes. As of 6:20 a.m., delays extended back past the Queens-Midtown Tunnel and almost to 34th Street.