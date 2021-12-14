Deadline to opt-out of marijuana sales looms for NY cities, towns

NEW YORK — The deadline for cities and towns to choose whether or not they’ll allow the sale of cannabis is rapidly approaching. New York state has set the deadline of Dec. 31.

And Tuesday night, the village of Pelham was the latest Westchester municipality to vote to opt-out of legal cannabis sales.

“My hope is that this conversation can come back at a time when there is more stability in Albany and we can have a more productive dialogue with the community,” Pelham Village Mayor Chance Mullen said.

In nearby Yonkers, Mayor Mike Spano said the town would be a part of sales “if the revenues are there and available.”

Spano said he would like to put tax revenue from cannabis sales toward public safety.

“We are also going to be very careful about zoning,” he said. “We don’t want the shops clustered up in one particular side of town,” he said.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government’s Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker showed Tuesday night that every Nassau County municipality that voted opted-out of cannabis sales.

So far, more than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to block local marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges from opening as a statewide deadline nears.

Communities that decide against dispensaries will have an option to join later.

“With everything going on with drugs being laced with fentanyl, I think it would be safer. Either way it’s accessible,” one Yonkers mom told PIX11 News. “So, if its monitored and distributed in a safe matter, then I don’t see what’s wrong with it. It’s legal.”