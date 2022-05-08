NEW YORK (PIX11)— Authorities responding to an emergency call discovered a dead body inside a Bronx home last month, police said Sunday.

Police received calls about a foul odor coming from an apartment on the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue just before 8 p.m. on April 7, according to the NYPD. Once inside, officers found an unidentified person on the floor with a plastic bag over the individual’s head, police said. The person was unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS personnel pronounced the individual dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).