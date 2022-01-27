DEA shows how drugs, guns are getting into NY neighborhoods

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffickers are using social media and hidden compartments in vehicles to get drugs and guns into New York City, according DEA agents.

Federal agents gave PIX11 News an inside look Thursday, with vehicles seized during busts. They are finding illegal guns, drug money and drugs like fentanyl stored in hidden compartments, called traps, which they say is popular among traffickers.

Tim Foley, the acting special agent in charge for the DEA’s NY Division, said traps are tricky and are usually only found after using a K-9 unit or executing a search warrant. It’s one way fentanyl is getting into New York.

The drug’s sales and seizures are at an all time high in the five boroughs. Agents said they’ve seen a 92% increase of fentanyl seizures this January compared to last January. And, of all the recent seizures across the country, 20% of it was in New York state.

Agents said New Yorkers are also using social media to buy guns and drugs, using emojis to describe what’s being bought and sold.

DEA agents are in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to get drugs and guns off the street and lock up the drivers of these crimes.