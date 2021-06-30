A man sells an air conditioning unit on a street in the East Village on July 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New York City residents to immediately reduce power usage in their homes and businesses Wednesday as the extreme heat has pushed Con Edison’s power grid to the limit.

De Blasio said he spoke with ConEd’s president, who warned that widespread power failures were possible Wednesday night if New Yorkers did not reduce their energy usage as the city grapples with a fourth day of dangerously high temperatures.

“We have a real challenge on our hands,” de Blasio said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. “We need to make sure our electric supply is protected.”

The mayor suggested New Yorkers immediately turn off any unnecessary lights and appliances, and reset air conditioning to higher temperatures.

“Avoid anything that needs a lot of electricity,” he said. “We need people to take steps right now to protect against any outages.”