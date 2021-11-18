De Blasio wants ‘school for our kids all day, all year, all for free’ in New York

NEW YORK — Kids in New York could spend more time in school if Mayor Bill de Blasio has his way.

He shared a plan Thursday to “revolutionize education.” De Blasio said he would be focused on making changes happen.

“It’s as simple as this: school for our kids all day, all year, all for free,” he said.

School schedules for students don’t mesh with their parents’ schedules, de Blasio said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Students usually leave school hours before their parents leave work. They also have months off in the summer when their parents work.

“The school day, the school year, doesn’t fit the reality of families and therefore middle class people, working class people struggle to find a way,” he said.

The mayor shared additional details of the plan on his personal, campaign website, though he declined to commit to a run for governor.

De Blasio will be leaving office soon and has said he intends to keep working for New Yorkers in some way.

“I’m going to be in public service, no matter what,” he said. “But what I’m talking about now is actually a vision, a vision of change, and I’m going to be focused on getting this done because what I really think matters here is, how do we change the lives of the families of this state?”