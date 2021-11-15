Confetti flies after the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, as the area normally packed with revelers remained closed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

MANHATTAN — With the holiday season quickly approaching, Mayor Bill de Blasio teased Monday there will be a large celebration at Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Although the mayor remained tight-lipped over exact details, he said it will be a “big moment” in Times Square as the world rings in 2022.

“We expect a large, wonderful celebration. We’re going to have some clear, smart rules to keep everyone safe,” the de Blasio added.

The City is working on finalizing details with stakeholders.

Exciting announcement to come tomorrow morning about Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/bWdXe3w1Ph — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) November 15, 2021

“We want to have a great New Year’s Eve celebration,” the mayor said. “This city has been through so much, but this has been a heroic city fighting through COVID.”

Details on how the event and festivities will work will be announced Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s New Year’s Eve festivities were “virtually enhanced” and there was just a small number of people on the streets of Times Square.

Doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store employees and transit workers were among those invited to enjoy the celebration in socially distanced pens while everyone else watched from home.