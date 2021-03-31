De Blasio signs order to ensure more diversity in NYPD hires, promotions

NYPD leadership could look different in the future because of a Wednesday executive order that guarantees people of color will be interviewed for every major position in New York City’s police department.

The executive order will be critical in showing New Yorkers of color that they’re represented in NYPD leadership, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Interviewing changes will be implemented immediately.

“I look forward to the day, and I believe it is coming, where every young person in New York City can see themselves reflected in the NYPD, that they can feel that the NYPD is there to protect them and they can feel a connection that sometimes they haven’t in the past, that there’s a mutual respect, the sense that officer is there for them, but they also can feel a connection to that officer,” de Blasio said.

It was 2019 when the NYPD first appointed a Black chief of detectives. Rodney Harrison, now chief of department, took over for Dermot Shea when Shea was promoted to commissioner. At the time, some local leaders questioned why a person of color wasn’t chosen to head up the department.

In 2020, then Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo was the highest ranking Hispanic officer in the NYPD.

De Blasio noted that he hoped the executive order would play a big role in the selection of precinct commanders. In January, de Blasio announced neighborhood groups would play a role in electing NYPD precinct commanders.

“With this executive order, it’s going to help us ensure that those who lead precincts, who play such a crucial role in keeping communities safe, more and more will reflect those communities,” De Blasio said. “That’s going to give people more faith. Folks deserve to see the opportunity for members of their own community to have a chance to lead. And the more that happens, the more respect and faith people have, the more they feel respected.”