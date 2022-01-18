De Blasio says he’s not running for governor of NY

Mayor de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After months of speculation, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday he will not be throwing his hat in the race for governor of New York.

De Blasio took to Twitter to say he would not enter the Democratic primary in which Gov. Kathy Hochul already has a commanding start, having locked up endorsements and fundraising.

“I am not going to be running for governor of New York state, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio tweeted, along with a video.

De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 after eight years of mayor of the largest city in the country.

He had been hinting for months about a 2022 run for governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

