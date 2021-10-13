De Blasio: Just 15 businesses fined over NYC vaccine mandate

FILE — In this Aug. 17, 2021 file photo, a Katz’s Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from a customer who will be eating inside the restaurant, in New York. New York City’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues is going so well that only 15 businesses have been fined for not enforcing the policy, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues is going so well that only 15 businesses have been fined for not enforcing the policy.

De Blasio said Wednesday that the high rate of compliance with the vaccine mandate shows that “the vast, vast, vast majority” of business owners want to keep their employees and customers safe.

The mandate requires staff members at places where people gather inside including restaurants, theaters and fitness centers to check for proof of vaccination.

Enforcement of the policy started on Sept. 13.