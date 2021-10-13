De Blasio: Just 15 businesses fined over NYC vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues is going so well that only 15 businesses have been fined for not enforcing the policy.
De Blasio said Wednesday that the high rate of compliance with the vaccine mandate shows that “the vast, vast, vast majority” of business owners want to keep their employees and customers safe.
The mandate requires staff members at places where people gather inside including restaurants, theaters and fitness centers to check for proof of vaccination.
Enforcement of the policy started on Sept. 13.