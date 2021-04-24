De Blasio announces payback for over 9,500 furloughed city workers

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in the city.

NEW YORK — New York is paying back over 9,500 city employees who had wages furloughed earlier on in the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

New York’s non-represented public workers will be able to reclassify unpaid furlough days taken between October 2020 and March 2021 as paid vacation days.

De Blasio credits federal stimulus money on being able to make the workers whole.

“Public servants have gone above and beyond to serve New Yorkers this past year,” said Mayor de Blasio. “We had to make difficult decisions as we faced a massive budget shortfall last year. Thanks to the federal stimulus, we are in a much better place and can pay these workers back for their sacrifice.”

In September, de Blasio announced all managerial and non-represented employees of the city had to take five furlough days, which he claimed saved New York City $21 million. The reclassification will begin in June. The change effects around 9,500 city workers.

Employees will receive their reclassified time in July.