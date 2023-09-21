NEW YORK (PIX11) – Winter is coming and it will soon be time to turn back the clocks.

Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5, meaning the clocks will “fall back” at 2 a.m. The days will then grow shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, which is the shortest day of the year.

Most Americans hope the twice-a-year ritual of changing the clocks soon becomes a thing of the past, according to a 2019 AP-NORC poll. There has been bipartisan support in Congress to keep daylight saving time permanent as recently as March 2023, when Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.

No action has been taken on that bill.

Another bill introduced by Rep. Mike Rogers in March would give states the choice to stay on daylight saving time, but it has since been stalled.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the U.S. that do not follow daylight saving time.

Addy Bink from Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.