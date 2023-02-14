A clock is seen surrounded by flowers. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Longer, brighter days are less than a month away in New York City.

Daylight saving time will begin on March 12 this year, meaning the clocks will “spring forward” an hour at 2 a.m. Electronic devices will then automatically be set to 3 a.m. while non-digital clocks will have to be manually changed.

The days will then grow longer until the summer solstice on June 21.

Daylight saving time will end in the first week of November. The clocks will “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Most Americans hope the twice-a-year ritual of changing our clocks soon becomes a thing of the past, according to an AP-NORC poll. There’s been progress in Congress this year to make that happen.

In March, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent year-round, meaning Americans would no longer need to change their clocks twice a year.

The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support, but it has stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives, The Hill reported in July. There have been disagreements over the bill’s language, according to The Hill.

If the Sunshine Protection Act does pass the House, it would need President Joe Biden’s signature to become law. The legislation wouldn’t take effect until November 2023.

So until all that happens, many Americans will continue to begrudgingly “spring forward” and “fall back” each year.