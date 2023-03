NEW YORK (PIX11) – Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time begins early Sunday morning.

The clocks will move forward one hour beginning at 2 a.m., meaning we will get more daylight in the evenings beginning Sunday. However, this also means darker mornings.

Daylight saving time impacts more than 1.6 billion people around the world. There’s been a push in recent years to get rid of daylight saving time altogether, but the most recent bill stalled in Congress.