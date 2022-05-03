NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Local leaders are assuring New Yorkers that abortions will remain legal in the state after news broke Monday night that the Supreme Court will reportedly strike down Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams made their positions clear on the issue on social media.

“New York City knows a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions are hers and hers alone… We’re ready to fight like hell,” Adams said in a tweet.

“Abortion will always be safe and accessible in New York,” Hochul tweeted.

On Monday evening, Politico obtained a draft of the ruling poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that protects a federal right to abortion. The 67-page document is described as an initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative. The draft may have changed since February, when it was purportedly written.

If overturned, it will be up to the individual states to decide whether they allow or ban abortion. In New York, the right will remain protected. The 2019 Reproductive Healthcare Act preserves abortions and decriminalizes the procedure for patients and the doctors who perform them.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the potential ruling could threaten civil rights issues. She said the opinion shows that the Supreme Court is “coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage [and] civil rights.”

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy assured residents they will also still have access to abortions.

“Truly a dark day in America,” Murphy said in a tweet.

The court opinion is just a draft and the final decision could come in July.