HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Famed designer Dapper Dan has teamed up with Gap for a new line of Harlem hoodies.

They were released at a Harlem store on Tuesday. Sweatshirts launched on the Gap website on Tuesday.

“Dapper Dan brought out the masses in Harlem for the release of his DAP GAP hoodies,” the NYPD’s 28th Precinct Tweeted on Tuesday. “Dapper Dan is a great figure in Harlem who supports good policing.”

The DAP Gap hoodie costs $128. It’s available in red plaid, green plaid, yellow plaid and camel herringbone.

Some sizes and designs quickly sold out. Shoppers on Twitter were frustrated they missed the drop.