Danny Glover joins crowd at rally against anti-Asian bias

NEW YORK — Health care workers and community leaders demonstrating against anti-Asian bias were joined by actor and longtime activist Danny Glover at a rally, where he spoke of solidarity and communities supporting each other.

Glover was joined on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton at the rally Thursday with local 1199SEIU union members and residents of Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhoods.

Bias incidents against Asian Americans have risen in the last year, in connection to them being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus.

Attacks have taken place in New York City and around the country.

So far in 2021 alone, there have been 86 violent incidents against Asian Americans in New York, compared to 19 last year.

That’s a 353% increase.

The alarming numbers are part of the reason Mayor Bill de Blasio is unveiling a program to help fight hate, investing $3 million into community groups to do the legwork.