UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — There are the Oscars, the Tonys and the Grammys. But did you know there are also the Danny Awards? It’s an awards ceremony featuring talented musicians with disabilities.

The composer and pianist Samuel Baum has autism, as does the violinist Mimi Block. Noé Socha is their guitarist who is blind.

The Danny Awards are named after Daniel Trush, who is living proof of the power of music.

When Danny was 12 years old, he suffered five brain aneurysms, and his father sang to him every day until he came out of his coma.

Together they founded Daniel’s Music Foundation, a free music school in Harlem for people with disabilities.

Performers with disabilities from around the world submitted videos of their performances, and 11 were selected for the Danny Awards.

One of the Danny Award winners is Cornel Hrisca-Munn from the United Kingdom, who plays drums, with backup recording of his guitar and keyboard. He was one of so many super talented people up on the stage Saturday evening.