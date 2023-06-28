NEW YORK (PIX11) — Daniel Penny is slated to appear in court Wednesday morning in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a Manhattan subway train.

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but his charges remain unsealed until his arraignment.

Penny, 24, was charged by Manhattan prosecutors last month in the May 1 death of Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who struggled in recent years with homelessness and mental illness.

Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other riders. Penny then held Neely in a chokehold that lasted more than three minutes.

Penny’s lawyers, Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff, said in a statement that Penny had not intended to kill Neely, just hold him until police arrived.

“Daniel Penny‘s indictment is the right result for the wrong he committed,” said the Neely family in a statement. “The grand jury’s decision tells our city and our nation that ‘no one is above the law’ no matter how much money they raise, no matter what affiliations they claim, and no matter what distorted stories they tell in interviews.”

Penny was released on a $100,000 bond following his initial arraignment on May 12. If convicted, he could face years in prison.