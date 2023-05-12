NEW YORK (PIX11)– After nearly two weeks of deliberation, and eager anticipation, the US Marine Corps. veteran Daniel Penny turned himself in to the NYPD Friday.

He now faces a second-degree manslaughter charge, for putting a homeless man, Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold. Penny’s defense attorney, Thomas Kennif spoke in front of the police precinct stationhouse.

“He’s dealing with the situation as I said, with the integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is, characteristic of his honorable service in the United States Marine Corp, and he has his held up high,” said Kennif.

Following his arrest Penny was booked, cuffed, and arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court. He left after posting a $100,000 bond.

His attorneys previously stated Penny put Neely – who was homeless, agitated, and demanding food in that chokehold because he believed Neely was “aggressively threatening him and other passengers”.

“Because someone has either mental illness, our houselessness, or has a history of arrests, does not make them dispensable. It does not mean their life has no value,” said attorney Lennon Edwards.

Attorneys for the Neely family say Neely’s actions – however disturbing, did not justify Penny’s actions and want his criminal charges upgraded to murder.

“We need to be mindful of why we feel fear, who we’re projecting our fear on, and what steps we take to remedy ourselves of fear. And it can’t be that we kill our fellow civilians to remedy our fear because fear is subjective,” said Edwards.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona says the Manhattan DA’s office likely declined to pursue a murder or 1st-degree manslaughter charge because of a higher legal threshold.

“Those two are specific intent crimes, as opposed to manslaughter in the second degree, is that he acted recklessly, he should have known that his actions could have caused the death of Mr. Neely,” said Villalona.

Activist Kimberly Bernard – who was arrested this week, says she has no regrets over participating in the protests and vigils that helped keep this case in the public eye.

“I’m very glad that we did this, because I know for certain, had we not done this, Daniel Penny would not have been charged with any crime,” said Bernard.

For his part, Penny has his own growing base of support. In fact, his attorneys created a fundraising page for his legal defense that has so far collected more than a half-million dollars.