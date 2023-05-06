NEW YORK (PIX11) — Daniel Penny, the former Marine who placed Jordan Neely into a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train released a statement through his lawyers on Friday.

Neely, a locally-known Michael Jackson impersonator who friends say suffered from worsening mental health, died Monday when a fellow rider pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in combat training.

The man who administered the chokehold, Daniel Penny, said through his lawyers Friday that he was only protecting himself after Neely threatened him and other passengers.

“When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived,” said his lawyers, Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser in a statement Friday evening. “Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Neely, 30, died in a homicide caused by compression of the neck, but it said any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of Neely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.