NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bust out those coats, or, better yet, stay inside.

Dangerously cold weather is headed toward the New York – New Jersey region, forecasters have warned. Friday will be bitterly cold and it will get even worse on Saturday.

A cold front sweeps through late Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Friday. The coldest temperatures of the weekend will come Saturday morning.

Expect temperatures in the single digits for most of the region on Saturday morning, with some areas below zero, according to the NWS. With wind chill, it will feel even colder.

Single-digit wind chills are expected in the afternoon on Friday afternoon. That’s expected to drop Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the NWS. It could feel like -10 to -15 outside for the NYC metro area, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey. Expect even colder weather in the lower Hudson Valley where it could feel like -25 out with the wind chill.

“Dangerously cold wind chills this low can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” NWS warned. “Limit time outdoors and cover all skin if going out.”

An average of around 1,320 people die each year from hypothermia or exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New York City, there’s an average of 15 cold-related deaths a year, according to the Health Department. About 70% of those deaths between 2009 and 2012 happened after exposure to cold outside.

In addition to deaths, there are about 150 cold-related emergency room visits each year in New York City, according to the Health Department. City officials have shared tips to staying safe in the cold weather.

The worst from this cold front be over after Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to rise overnight and into Sunday. Highs on Sunday could be in the 40s.