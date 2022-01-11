Dangerous cold grips tri-state area; officials warn of space heater usage

NEW YORK — The tri-state area experienced its worst wind chill since 2019, and the sun did nothing to ease the chill.

And with temperatures that low, doctors warned that mother nature was not playing around.

Dr. Fred Davis, with Northwell Health, warned against hypothermia, which could lead to death in severe cases.

“The words of wisdom would be to try and reduce our time outside,” Davis said.

The bitter cold triggered the Department of Homeless Services to initiate its Code Blue Program at 4 p.m. Monday, meaning shelters across the boroughs were open for those needing a warm place. The department urged anyone who saw an at-risk person to call 311.

In the wake of a fatal fire in the Bronx, which was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater, the FDNY urged New Yorkers to use caution while using the devices.