Dancing into the holidays: Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes returns

FILE – The Radio City Rockettes perform during the 75th Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 28,2007 in New York.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK — It may be July, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes will return, they announced Thursday.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. said Thursday the annual holiday show will be back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

“The Christmas Spectacular” has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933. Last year’s absence due to the pandemic marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.

Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas. Tickets start at $49.