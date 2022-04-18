MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Hundreds of dancers spent the morning auditioning in hopes of joining the Radio City Rockettes.

It’s a multiple-audition process as the Rockettes prepare for their annual Christmas spectacular. PIX11 got a behind-the-scenes look.

Dancer Oliva Avey took classes from Rockettes in preparation for the auditions. She’s originally from Florida and wasn’t the only out-of-town hopeful dreaming of joining the iconic New York dance team.

More than 800 dancers passed through the doors for auditions on Monday.