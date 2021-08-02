DaBaby dropped from Governors Ball lineup after homophobic comments

DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Rapper DaBaby was dropped from New York City’s Governors Ball lineup on Monday in the wake of crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, was listed as a Governors Ball perfomer when the music festival announced its lineup in May.

On Monday, the festival tweeted a statement promoting diversity along with an updated lineup that left DaBaby off the list.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world,” the statement said. “Thank you to the fans who continue to speak for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

Lollapalooza removed DaBaby from its lineup on Sunday.

Other artists, including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have also denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”

Governors Ball Music Festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 at Citi Field in Queens.

The music festival will return after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone. Other artists slated to perform include Megan Thee Stallion, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, Pink Sweat$, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.

Founders Entertainment promised a replacement act would be announced to fill DaBaby’s spot.