An Amazon delivery truck rolls along a street delivering packages on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A cyclist was struck and killed by an Amazon truck near Gramercy Park Friday afternoon, police said.

The 18-year-old was hit at 17th Street and First Avenue around 12:40 p.m. They were transported to Bellevue Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Investigators said they believe the cyclist made a left turn from First Avenue onto 17th Street when they collided with the truck. The truck driver stayed on the scene and no arrests have been made, according to the NYPD.

PIX11 reached out to Amazon for comment but had not received a response, as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.