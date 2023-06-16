GRAMERCY PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Tragedy involving a teenager on an electric Citi Bike took place Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old died after being run over by an electric Amazon delivery truck. Witnesses said the driver, who stayed on the scene, was visibly distraught.

“The driver of the truck was having a panic attack, screaming. I was hoping [the victim] survived,” said Ash Alavi.

The deadly collision happened along First Avenue near East 17th Street, close to where the victim lived in Stuy Town.

“I couldn’t believe it. Especially right here, it’s where he grew up and played sports since he was a baby,” said friend Brian Ferrari, “He was one of the smartest kids growing up, he had great promise and he was an amazing person.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones mourning this tragic accident,” Amazon spokesperson Sharyn Ghacham said. “We will continue cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate.”

Police allowed the Amazon driver to leave the scene as there were no charges, as of now.

The victim is the 18th person to be killed this year in the city while riding a bicycle; most of them involve e-bikes according to the DOT.

“We are here to eliminate traffic deaths under the Vision Zero mandate, We still have work to do,” said Chief of Transportation Kim Royster.

The crash happened as the NYPD announced cyclist fatalities are up 260% in the first six months of 2023. They have spiked 325% since the implementation of Vision Zero, a decade ago, according to the city.

“We should welcome a bike boom. It’s sustainable to get around and should make it possible for everyone to feel safe,” said Elizabeth Adams of Transportation Alternatives.

While the DOT says it’s adding dozens more hardened bike lanes Trans Alt says the city is behind on its promise of 250 miles of protected bike lanes by 2026.

“In 2019 the council enacted the Safe Streets plan to require a broad network of bike lanes, bus lanes, pedestrian crosswalk space and we’re behind on meeting those metrics,” said Adams.