NEW YORK, (PIX11) – There was a cyber attack on the nation’s biggest school district. The personal data of thousands of New York City Public Schools students and staffers were compromised.

“It’s a very serious concern, not only is vital staff information exposed, but children’s information,” said New York State Senator John Liu. Liu chairs the New York City Education Committee and spoke with PIX11 News about the latest attack on the Department of Education.

The cyber attack took advantage of a vulnerability in one of the DOE’s third-party file transfer systems, called “Moveit”. No one has claimed responsibility for this latest cyberattack, but it is nationwide and affects the DOE, along with various other public agencies and large private companies.

Moveit’s parent company, Progress Software, first disclosed the breach on June 15, 2023, and then updated with more information on Wednesday.

This latest breach is not as large as last year’s cyberattack on the DOE but includes a leak of 19,000 documents illegally accessed, affecting: 45,000 students, undisclosed numbers of DOE staff, social security numbers, dates of birth, and employee IDs.

The DOE stated the type of compromised information varies by individual, adding not everyone’s social security number was impacted, the agency has also hired an e-discovery firm to conduct a full analysis, which produced preliminary results on Friday.

“Working with NYC Cyber Command, we immediately took steps to remediate, an internal investigation revealed that certain DOE files were affected,” a DOE spokesperson told PIX11 NEWS. “Currently, we have no reason to believe there is any ongoing unauthorized access to DOE systems.”

But Senator Liu is still concerned.

“I believe that DOE officials and city hall understands that this is a top priority that needs to be dealt with and they have to identify what they need,” Liu added.

University of New Haven Professor Damon Petraglia says the fact this breach includes the release of private student information is especially worrisome.

“With someone’s social security number, you can start opening up accounts in their name. Professor Petraglia said. “ Children are susceptible because you don’t know they’re building these horrible credit ratings for years, and then that person goes to apply to get a credit card or a loan, and they find out they have this horrible credit rating.”

The DOE says the individuals whose information was compromised will be notified beginning this summer and will be offered access to identity monitoring services.