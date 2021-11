NEW YORK — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with just a few hours left to cash in on Cyber Monday deals.

And when it comes to Cyber Monday shopping, everyone’s trying to save money. But sometimes, the deal sounds better than it really is.

Farnoosh Torabi, editor-at-large of CNET Personal Finance, joined the PIX11 News to offer some tips on when to score the best deal, getting ahead of shipping issues and more ways to save money this holiday season.