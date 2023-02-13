QUEENS (PIX11) — Eggs are in demand from a farm in Queens.

The chickens have come home to roost and they have been busy. Queens Farm is the largest remaining tract of undisturbed farmland in New York City.

The 46 acres are officially known as “Queens County Farm Museum.” Everyday, its chicken coops turn out dozens of eggs.

The location in Floral Park, Queens near the Nassau County Border dates back to the 1690s. It’s called one of the oldest working farms in the state.

Depending on the season, Queens Farm grows more than 200 varieties of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Livestock includes cows, alpacas, and goats. Many items are available at the Farm Store on the property, which is open daily.

The chickens and the eggs have been the big draw. The free-range, grain-fed eggs are selling for $7 a dozen.

Hayden Cubas, director of marketing and external affairs for Queens County Farm Museum, says they usually have 150 to 200 hens.

“Hens can lay an egg a day. We sell them at the farm store. It’s very popular in the community. We have our regulars,” she said.

Interest has grown since the supply of eggs has dropped and the price has increased due to disease across the country.

The eggs are on sale at the farm store Wednesday through Sunday.

“We are invested in the community and want people to understand where their food comes from and issues of sustainability,” said Cubas

New workshops are scheduled for the spring, including a free class on “backyard hens.” It was introduced in 2020 and more classes may be added due to demand.

Some educational programs are presented with Northwell Health, which partners on the farm’s health and wellness initiatives.

There’s no admission fee to walk around the grounds.