MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A customer was freed from a safety deposit room of a Manhattan jewelry store Wednesday morning after they were locked in for more than 10 hours overnight, according to authorities.

Police said the 23-year-old man wasn’t in any imminent danger and that the lock for the room was time-sensitive, so they waited for it to unlock by itself. The door unlocked around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said there were cameras in the room and they were able to communicate with the customer.

The room also had a proper HVAC system, according to authorities.

