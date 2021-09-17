Curtain Up! celebrates Broadway’s return

Broadway’s big comeback is now in full swing as Broadway performances are going beyond the theater stages to entertain thousands of spectators.

It’s all part of a three-day, free outdoor event called, Curtain Up!

Playbill, the Broadway League and Times Square Alliance, are behind the festival featuring big names from the stage, panels and sing-a-longs.

Like much of Broadway’s return, this festival was months in the making. It stretches from 45th to 48th streets, and features 22 individual events across stages in Duffy Square.

As tourists and regulars return to the Great White Way, this festival is also a reminder of how important the industry is to the local and state economy: it employees about 100,000 people and brings in billions of dollars.

“We want to remind them of all the things they loved about Broadway and that’s what we’re doing. Remind them of the songs they loved, the actors they love and they will be back soon,” said Charlotte St. Martin, the president of The Broadway League.

Performer Jessica Vosk sang a “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Friday in Times Square. She said Curtain Up! is a wonderful way to bring her colleagues back where they belong.

“I love Broadway, I love PIX11, I love being here and it’s a real joy to see colleagues I haven’t seen in so long and to hug them and you realize how much you miss it when you get to do it now, it’s a joy,” Vosk said.

St. Martin said current pandemic rules are in place.

Event organizers will continue to follow the city, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.

Masks and vaccinations are required to get into the theater.