Women rally for Cuomo’s resignation as NY AG’s harassment investigation intensifies

Demonstrators call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation outside of his Manhattan office on March 27, 2021. (Credit: Rebecca Solomon/PIX11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Dozens of women rallied outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office on Saturday, demanding the governor’s resignation amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations.

The demonstrators were led by Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and other advocates who say Cuomo should step down. The women also demanded Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie immediately impeach the governor for his alleged actions.

Demonstrators held signs that read “Cuomo must go” and “Respect women” as several speakers addressed the crowd.

The rally was held as state Attorney General Letitia James continued her office’s independent investigation into the harassment allegations.

James’ office subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo’s administration, including top aide Melissa DeRosa, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the chair of the state Assembly Judiciary Committee said earlier this week that it could take months to determine whether Cuomo should be impeached. The Assembly voted to authorize an impeachment investigation earlier in March.

At least eight women, including several current or former staff members, publicly alleged Cuomo either sexually harassed them or acted inappropriately toward them.

The governor has apologized, saying he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but refused to resign from office. Instead, Cuomo has asked New Yorkers and lawmakers to wait for the results of the attorney general’s investigation before calling for action against him.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated two New York lawmakers attended the rally, but they were unable to make it.