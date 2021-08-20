Watch: Cuomo’s attorney again attempts to discredit his accusers

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin is holding a briefing. Watch live in the video player above.

Notes from the briefing:

Glavin said she has not been given access to investigative material despite requests to the judiciary committee and attorney general

Glavin said she will press for the NY attorney general report to be amended based on a submission of evidence on the soon-to-be-former governor’s behalf

Glavin will also make a submission to the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which will now produce a report

Glavin questioned Cuomo accuser Virginia Limmiatis, who accused the governor of pressing his cheek against hers in 2014. Glavin showed pictures she said disproved the harassing narrative of inappropriate touching she claims.

Original report:

Cuomo’s last full day in office as governor is Monday. Current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor at midnight.

Glavin, during Friday’s address, will likely continue to battle allegations of sexual harassment levied at Cuomo.

The attorney laid out her arguments against those claims on Aug. 10, shortly before the governor announced he would resign in 14 days – effectively giving New York his two weeks’ notice.

The governor’s stunning announcement came exactly one week after Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a nearly five-month investigation.

All 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment were credible, investigators said, noting that their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.

The Cuomo administration was also said to foster a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

This is a developing story.