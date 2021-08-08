Top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa resigns

FILE — In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — A top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, less than a week after his administration fell under fire over findings that the governor sexually harassed 11 women, according to reports.

Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide has been staunchly behind him.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said in a statement to the New York Times.

At least one of Cuomo’s accusers, Lindsey Boylan, said DeRosa played a role.

“It was all so normalized—particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him—that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was,” Boylan said.