Taxpayers to foot mounting legal bills over Cuomo probes

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Taxpayers are set to foot the bill for a $2.5 million contract for lawyers representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office in an ongoing federal investigation over his administration’s handling of COVID-19 data in nursing homes.

The Department of Justice and state Attorney General’s office have launched probes of the allegations, while a state Assembly judiciary committee’s separate investigation is also considering whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

When asked if he’s using campaign or personal funds to pay for any lawyers, Cuomo said: “Not at this time.”

It’s unknown how much taxpayers will end up paying in all for legal costs stemming from wide-ranging allegations against Cuomo.