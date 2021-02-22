Some legislators want to strip Cuomo of emergency powers

NEW YORK — Republican state lawmakers said Monday they’ll continue to push to remove Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency pandemic powers as he remains in the thick of a controversy over nursing home deaths and alleged bullying.

Meanwhile the Democratic majority in both the Senate and Assembly seem to be headed toward putting in place a commission that would act as a check on the governor’s pandemic-related directives.

GOP Senate Leader Robert Ortt said that’s not good enough.

“We can do it today,” he said. “We don’t need to wait. We don’t need to create some political commission.”

Monday, Senate Republicans tried to force a vote on stripping Cuomo’s pandemic powers by attaching it to nursing home reform legislation.

Democrats, despite many voicing concerns about the governor, shot it down.

Republicans will now force the issue using a bill written by a Democrat, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi.

She is among 14 Democrats in the Senate who say they agree Cuomo should no longer have the special authority in this crisis. She said it’d essentially bring him back to start, where he’d still have regular gubernatorial powers under a state of emergency, but not the expanded authorities he has now.

Still, following accusations Cuomo mishandled nursing homes during the pandemic has some pushing to go even farther.

Assemblyman Ron Kim is now wants to discuss impeachment.

Kim’s account of an angry threatening phone call from Cuomo following his criticism of the governor’s handling of nursing homes has revealed what some are calling Albany’s worst kept secret: bullying behavior from Cuomo and staff.

A Democratic controlled legislature impeaching a once incredibly popular Democratic governor does not seem likely, though.

The governor is also facing other investigations and consequences outside the legislature for his handling of nursing homes— including federal governor and now from within his own Democratic Party.