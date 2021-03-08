Resolution to impeach Cuomo to be introduced by NY Republican leaders

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN and PIX11) — A resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be introduced by state lawmakers, the Assembly Republican Conference announced Monday.

Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay, who represents New York’s 120th District, and members of the Assembly minority made the announcement during a press conference in Albany.

“We’re going to introduce this resolution because we believe the time has come,” Barclay said. “In order to lead this great state as governor, you need to have credibility and trust … and unfortunately we feel the governor has lost that and now has an inability to lead.”

Citing the sexual harassment allegations, reports of bullying members of the state Legislature and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes, Barclay said it’s has been “one bombshell after another” for Cuomo and his administration.

On Sunday, Cuomo refused to resign for a second time after two more former aides came forward over the weekend with accusations of harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Instead, the governor repeatedly urged New Yorkers and lawmakers to wait for the results of an independent investigation into the harassment allegations before calling for his resignation.

Barclay said lawmakers have no other choice but to introduce an impeachment resolution.

